California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 138,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

