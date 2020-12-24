California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Dorman Products worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Dorman Products stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $100.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

