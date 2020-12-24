Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after buying an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $188.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $199.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.