Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Shai Wininger Sells 9,101 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $918,472.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,876,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Shai Wininger sold 68,720 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $7,517,968.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22.

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $90,165.12.

LMND opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

