Insider Selling: Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) Insider Sells A$1,999,500.00 in Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) insider Bradford Banducci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$39.99 ($28.56), for a total value of A$1,999,500.00 ($1,428,214.29).
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$35.02.
About Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX)
