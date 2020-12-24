Insider Selling: Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) Insider Sells A$1,999,500.00 in Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (WOW.AX) (ASX:WOW) insider Bradford Banducci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$39.99 ($28.56), for a total value of A$1,999,500.00 ($1,428,214.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$35.02.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

