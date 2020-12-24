Vanessa Simms Sells 11,334 Shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Vanessa Simms sold 25,000 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £76,750 ($100,274.37).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Vanessa Simms bought 108 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £299.16 ($390.85).

On Friday, October 2nd, Vanessa Simms purchased 102 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.80).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 294.62. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger plc (GRI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

