Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $777.55 million and a PE ratio of -23.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.