Jane Street Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aluminum Co. of China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

