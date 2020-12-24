Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IEA opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.22 and a beta of 1.78. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
Several analysts recently issued reports on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
