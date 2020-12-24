Jane Street Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 415,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.64% of Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Express by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 146.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

