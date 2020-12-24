Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,981 Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

