Jane Street Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.13. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

