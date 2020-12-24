Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.52% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA HELX opened at $47.04 on Thursday. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57.

