Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in ABM Industries by 11,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 121,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,909.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King increased their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.