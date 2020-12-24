Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $78,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

MRC stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

