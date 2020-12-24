First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

FCNCA opened at $595.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $615.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $560.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 386.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

