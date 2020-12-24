SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Maxim Group currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SCYX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

