CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.87.

KMX opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

