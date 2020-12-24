BidaskClub Downgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MPLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.