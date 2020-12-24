Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 306.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,651,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,844,000 after buying an additional 222,874 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $14,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of PBA opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

