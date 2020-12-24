First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.45 Million

Brokerages predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post $169.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the highest is $173.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $165.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $663.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $623.30 million, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 114.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

