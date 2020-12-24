Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,995 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $18,371,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

