Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $1,192,479,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $131,441,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $90,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $90,398,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $67,217,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

