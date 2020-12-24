Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 516 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avanos Medical worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,308,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.34, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

