Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 25,992 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

