UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

NYSE:TR opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of -0.04.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.96 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.