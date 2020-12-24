TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.74. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

