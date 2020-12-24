Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 307,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 474,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of APLE opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.