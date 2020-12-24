SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 286.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 46.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

