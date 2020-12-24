Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 22.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 902,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.41.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.