Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 81.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $113.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

