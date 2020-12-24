Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,792.18.

GOOGL opened at $1,728.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,763.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,574.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

