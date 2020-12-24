Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 73,676 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73,676 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $348,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,157 shares of company stock worth $5,383,643 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock opened at $205.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

