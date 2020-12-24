Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

