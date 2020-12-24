Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,600 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.