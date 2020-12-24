Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,976,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,720,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,464,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,952,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,664,000.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

AHACU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.