14,000 Shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

