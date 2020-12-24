Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sharps Compliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

