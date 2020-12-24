Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) CEO Sells $6,496,137.76 in Stock

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 14,595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.