Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.79. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 421,617 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.19.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.518903 earnings per share for the current year.

About Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

