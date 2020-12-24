Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,247,620 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$156.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.