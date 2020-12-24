PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.15

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.43. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 251,029 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1601517 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.60%.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

