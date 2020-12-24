Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,059.42

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,059.42 and traded as high as $4,400.00. Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) shares last traded at $4,400.00, with a volume of 3,964 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,059.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,128.38. The company has a market capitalization of £229.11 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91.

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

