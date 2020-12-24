General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

