ValuEngine Lowers HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

