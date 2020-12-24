Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.20.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
