Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

