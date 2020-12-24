Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NYSE:CAL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

