Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.24.

DSSI stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $273.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

