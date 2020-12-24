Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $603,658.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,177,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,320,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.