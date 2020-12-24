Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 40,500 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,624,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bjorn B. Thaler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00.

ONEM opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

